This flooding has made it tough for some kids to get to school in several districts.

Last week, Chester Area School has to cancel classes for two days.

Monday and Tuesday, school started late. It’s because the road closures are adding time to bus routes.

“The ones that are mostly impacted are the ones south due to all the road closures,” Chester Area School Superintendent Health Larson said.

Larson two bus routes that typically take an hour, have been taking two hours.