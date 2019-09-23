Flooding at Lake Thompson

LAKE THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO) — A week and a half later, and some people in eastern South Dakota are still underwater.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard sent photos from Lake Thompson, which is just south of De Smet. Water is over the road in and out of the state park, however vehicles are still allowed through.











Several campers at the state park are still surrounded by water.

Coming up Monday on KELOLAND News we’ll show you more of the flooding in the area and the impact it’s having on the state park.