Flooding at Lake Thompson reaches record levels

Flooding continues to be a major problem for a lot of people in eastern KELOLAND, including Lake Thompson.

The water is at record levels and some homeowners haven’t been able to get to their houses for months.

If the water doesn’t go down soon, many feel the worst is yet to come.

There are a flood of problems for people living around Lake Thompson.

“There are 90 houses here on the north end of Lake Thompson, we have drivable access to only 12 of those and the drivable access is through water,” Jim Knight said.

The problems started early this spring with snow runoff followed by continuous heavy rain throughout the summer.

“I don’t think we’ve gone a full week all year without some sort of rain here,” Lake Thompson resident Ryan Sauter said.

Campers are also surrounded by water.

The road leading into the state park is under water too, but the park remains open.

“We’re just a couple months away from winter, and the water is not going anywhere,” Sauter said.

And that’s the biggest concern right now.

“If the lake freezes and this water is still here, next spring could be really devastating to this area,” Sauter said.

The county is looking at ways to drain the lake on the south end into the Vermillion River, but right now it can’t because it’s flooded too.

“Part of the agreement with the South Dakota Water Board was that we would not release water until it could safely be put downstream without causing flooding down there. So that’s what we’re waiting on and hopefully that can happen before the ice comes because if this freezes up and we started having ice damage. There’s going to be much more property damage,” Knight said.

Tuesday the Kingsbury County Commission will be talking about the best ways to drain some of the water out of the lake and when that could happen.