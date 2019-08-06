Flooding at Lake Byron: Docks and lifts being pulled early

The weather has pretty much ended the summer fun at Lake Byron. On Friday the area picked up between 5 and 10 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

All that water is dumping into Lake Byron causing major flooding problems; so bad some home and cabin owners are pulling their docks and shutting it down for the season.

It’s an unusual sight this time of year; crews pulling docks from the water.

“Normally it’s the end of October, the first part of November, but never heard of it the first part of August, Justin Lewandowski of Weiland Marine said.

Justin Lewandowski of Weiland Marine has been flooded with calls.

“The calls have been coming in left and right this morning before I even got to work,” Lewandowski said.

One of those calls came from Craig Jones, who has lived on the lake for decades. His rain gauge said 4 1/2 inches.

“I’ve never seen it this high during the summer months,” Jones said.

The lake rose so fast, Jones had to scramble to get his boat out from underneath the canopy on his boat lift. His house will be okay, but because of the strong winds, he’s afraid his shoreline is going to suffer quite a bit of damage.

Dave Gross also is removing his dock one piece at a time.

“The flats on the dock were starting to float, so we are just taking them off, just so they don’t float away,” Gross said.

Several cabins on the lake are surrounded by water now and some parts of the road around the lake are also under water.

It’s something they’re not used to seeing, at least this time of year.

“In the spring with the snow runoff you might get something close, but nothing like this,” Gross said.

So with the docks and boat lifts pulled from the water, lake recreation doesn’t look good.

“I think that’s the end of summer for most of us,” Jones said.

There is a lot of debris, including logs floating in the lake right now.

The lake association is going to be asking the state if they can implement a ‘no boating order’ or at least a ‘no wake zone’ until the water goes down.