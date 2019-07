KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Recent heavy rain has authorities in Kingsbury county sending out a warning to drivers.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says they are getting multiple reports of roads under water.

The Manchester, Bancroft and Oldham areas along with Highway 81 south of Arlington are especially bad.

The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to use caution. Kingsbury county has been dealing with flooding problems off an on for several months.