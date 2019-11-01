Flooded road causes family to take detour, leading to crash into Lake Sinai

LAKE SINAI, S.D. (KELO) – Flooding has closed a lot of roads this year, including a stretch of Highway 81 near Arlington. That’s causing drivers to take detours. And if you’re unfamiliar with those roads, it can lead you somewhere you aren’t expecting. That’s exactly what happened to one man and his family.

Scott Souter is thankful a situation this weekend didn’t end up worse than it did. Souter and his three sons were traveling home to Madison Saturday night.

“We were coming back from a birthday party in Watertown and to avoid the Highway 81 flood, we were on a rural road,” passenger in vehicle, Scott Souter said.

Souter says they were headed east on Highway 14 and turned south on 457th Avenue.

“We were in the Lake Sinai area, and all was good until I heard one of my sons yell and I look up and I see a rock embankment and then just black, and I knew it was water,” Souter said.

Before they knew it, their pickup had plunged into Lake Sinai.

“One of the windows wasn’t going down, so my son who was driving the vehicle, to get out, broke his window, my oldest son and youngest son evacuated as the truck was sinking out of the drivers side and my middle boy and I were able to get out of the passenger side,” Souter said.

Luckily Souter grabbed his cell phone and was able to call for help.

Now he is sharing his story in hopes it doesn’t happen to someone else.

“There is a sign that was knocked down, but something like that, a sign shouldn’t be able to be knocked down, it was with two tires, it’s ineffective,” Souter said. “If a road is leading right into a lake, like a dead end or road closed, anything like that would have diverted the whole situation.”

A situation that could have ended a lot worse.

“There are so many different ways that this could have ended, the biggest thing is that we got to shore safely, we got help,” Souter said.

KELOLAND News spoke with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and they say there was another crash in that area Sunday.

We also reached out to the chairman of the Lake Sinai township who says he has no comment on the incident.