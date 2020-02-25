Flood operations training taking place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State-sponsored flood training is taking place in Sioux Falls today as local emergency managers prep for potential spring flooding.

Jason Gearman with Minnehaha County Emergency Management says the county is sitting pretty good right now. However, he says the Sioux River basin is drenched with water and future flooding depends on what Mother Nature wants to do.

“The Dell Rapids, Baltic, the Renner, that Sioux River basin. So I guess what we want people to be aware of is be prepared ahead of time. Take it upon yourself to do those preparations too and just be aware that there’s going to be some flooding. It just depends on how bad it is this year. Depends on what happens with the rain and the snow coming up in March and April,” Gearman said.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith says homeowners can start getting ready now by decluttering gutters and downspouts. They can also make sure their sump pumps are working and they have a backup battery. Smith and city officials will talk about the potential for spring flooding again this Friday at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.