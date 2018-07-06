Flood Hit More Than 1,500 Des Moines-Area Properties

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An unofficial tally shows that more than 1,500 properties in the Des Moines area were affected by weekend flooding, and authorities expect that number to increase.



Officials still need to inspect many of the properties. Hundreds of residents were caught in Saturday night's storm that dumped up to 9 inches on the area and caused flash flooding. One man was killed when he left his stranded van and was swept away by flood waters.



A map released by Polk County emergency management officials shows 1,501 unconfirmed reports of damaged properties in Des Moines and its suburbs. Des Moines appears to have taken the brunt of the flood, with at least 655 homes reported to be affected.

