Flood damage near Philip

PHILIP, S.D. (KELO) -- It seems like KELOLAND is getting more rain than sun these days.

The western part of the state is seeing a lot of flood damage. A Facebook page dedicated to the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad posted a scary picture from near Philip. It shows land completely washed out underneath railroad tracks. The post says the washout is along the Bad River.

RCP&E Mainline Washout near Phillip, SD along the Bad River Posted by RCP&E Railroad on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

And in Pennington County, flooding is affecting areas in the southern Black Hills. According to the Pennington County Emergency Manager, Melody Lane Mobile Home Park is being evacuated.

Officials say the Red Cross is opening a shelter later today for those affected.

