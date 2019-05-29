Local News

Flood concerns at Lake Alvin; KELOLAND News flooding team coverage

May 29, 2019

Updated: May 29, 2019 01:03 PM CDT

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- It sounds like the rain might finally be ending for awhile in KELOLAND but that doesn't mean flooding concerns are leaving with it.

One area that's worried about flood waters is Lake Alvin in southeastern KELOLAND. KELOLAND's Perry Groten had a live report from the lake on Midday in KELOLAND. 

On Monday, authorities blocked off part of Highway 135 on the east side of the lake. There’s some people concerned about the dam. 

But Lake Alvin is just one place where flooding is causing a lot of concern. KELOLAND News has a whole team of reporters hitting the road to take a look at the damage in many different parts of KELOLAND.

Kelli Volk is in the Volga area to find out how agriculture is being affected. Sarah McDonald is heading to Brookings County to check on flooded roads. And Don Jorgenson is reaching out to officials in western KELOLAND to find out what kind of damage they're seeing.

Be sure to tune in to KELOLAND News at 5, 6 and 10 as well as follow us on social media. Stay up to date on our website and pay attention to our KELOLAND News app. We'll bring you all the details throughout the day.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


