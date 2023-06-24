BOYD COUNTY, NE (KELO) — A flood advisory is in effect until 7:00 pm Saturday evening for north central Nebraska. This includes Boyd County, Nebraska on the South Dakota/Nebraska border just south of Marty and Fairfax, South Dakota.

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding in low-lying areas has been reported. Heavy rain is causing small stream flooding, along Ponca Creek and its’ tributaries.

As a precaution, if driving don’t attempt to drive through water of unknown depths. Turn around and chose a different route. Don’t attempt to walk through swiftly flowing water as only a small amount can be dangerous.