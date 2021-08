HARDING COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A highway in northwestern South Dakota was limited to one lane of traffic Thursday due to a crash.

Authorities were called to a semi crash on Highway 79 around 5 p.m. Officials say the semi drifted onto the shoulder and the driver overcorrected, causing the semi to flip.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Hettinger, North Dakota.