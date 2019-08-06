Flipped car crash near River Boulevard Tuesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash in eastern Sioux Falls shut down a road early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., along east River Boulevard, just east of Cliff Avenue. Our news crew got this video from the scene. You can see a car flipped over.

According to police, the driver lost control and went into the median causing the car to roll. Authorities say the driver was thrown from the car.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital and officials say he’s in critical condition.

Police are still investigating but say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.