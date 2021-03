DENVER, CO – APRIL 22: A Southwest Airlines flight takes off as United Airlines planes sit parked on a runway at Denver International Airport as the coronavirus pandemic slows air travel on April 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLO. (KELO) — Denver International Airport has cancelled more than 2,000 flights as the snowstorm hits the Rocky Mountain region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects up to two-feet of snow to fall in Denver and Boulder through tonight. The Colorado Department of Transportation warns that road closures are likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.