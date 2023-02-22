SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow and ice are also impacting flights across the Midwest.

The Sioux Falls airport closed this afternoon. Many flights at the Rapid City airport are canceled or delayed.

Travelers at the Minneapolis-St Paul International are also running into problems due to the storm. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled today.

One mother drove seven hours to the airport before finding out her flight was cancelled.

“They told me that they can’t give me a voucher to get a hotel or anything like that or food for my son. So we’re kind of just stuck here,” Taylor Braford said.

However, she was able to spend the night with a relative at a nearby city.