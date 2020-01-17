Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
Flights at FSD cancelled until Saturday morning

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the flights are cancelled at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That means passengers are finding themselves stuck at the airport, including Bob and Donna Krietlow.

The two were supposed to be on a flight to Orlando this morning, but weather conditions cancelled their flight.

“Right now we are just sitting in the airport, our flight has been rescheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 4:38, weather permitting, so we are just going to wait it out and be a day late to get there,” Krietlow said.

According to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport the next flight scheduled to take off isn’t until 5 o’clock tomorrow morning. Both Delta and American Airlines are offering waivers due to the weather.

Winter Weather Resources

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

