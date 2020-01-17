Flights at FSD cancelled until Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the flights are cancelled at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That means passengers are finding themselves stuck at the airport, including Bob and Donna Krietlow.

The two were supposed to be on a flight to Orlando this morning, but weather conditions cancelled their flight.

“Right now we are just sitting in the airport, our flight has been rescheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 4:38, weather permitting, so we are just going to wait it out and be a day late to get there,” Krietlow said.

According to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport the next flight scheduled to take off isn’t until 5 o’clock tomorrow morning. Both Delta and American Airlines are offering waivers due to the weather.

