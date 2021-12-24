Flight cancellations and delays complicate holiday travel plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport was busy Friday with travelers flying out for the holidays.

Some said they’ve seen little to no problems getting to their destinations. But for others, the cancellations and delays across the country have complicated their travel plans.

“On the day before Christmas finding out your holiday travel is kind of up in the air and telling your kids that maybe you’re not going to be able to go to the beach like you had promised but thankfully again we were able to rebook and that was quite a blessing,” traveler Kyle Kiesner said.

Kylie Kiesner is traveling with children, which she says makes everything more intense, but she is thankful that traveling is an option this year.