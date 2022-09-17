SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls Saturday.

Vendors from Sioux Falls and nearby sold food, clothing and more. One of the vendors was Comida De Casa, which was selling homemade empanadas.

“It’s been great seeing everybody come together, and seeing all the food, all the traditional clothing, bringing the whole Hispanic community out,” said Kimberly Avilla Rivas of Comida De Casa.

Something to look forward to in the near future happens one week from Saturday, when you will be able to watch our Hispanic Heritage Month special.