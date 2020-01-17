1  of  92
Flashback Friday: Winter exchange program in 1984

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With winter tightening it’s icy grip on KELOLAND Friday, we go back to 1984 to see how one group of exchange students fared in a wintery wonderland.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, see how the student’s from Thomasville, Georgia, felt about the snow.

While 25 degrees and mounds of fluffy white stuff may not sound like paradise to most of us, it’s just that for 34 high school juniors and seniors from Thomasville, Georgia.

“I love it, It’s fun, I had no idea what it was gonna be like, but i like it a lot It’s a new experience.”

The students are here as part of an exchange with Washington Senior High School students in Sioux Falls.

“They can learn the educational, they can learn the geography, the culture, the social, the economic relations between the various communities.”

The students are selected from a pool of applicants. Each must maintain a C average. And exhibit good citizenship. It’s an exchange that gives to both sides.

“Probably meet some people, get around go south especially to get some sun.”

All this fun will be reciprocated of course when 36 seniors from Washington High will venture south in April. And by then the temperature in Thomasville, GA should be around 70. Now that’s paradise.

That was Jaine Andrews reporting.

