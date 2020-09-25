Flashback Friday: Winning the lottery in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winning the lottery is one way to strike it rich. And you never know who could win the top prize.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten, to see how one winner used his winnings.

With one spin of the wheel, Ray Ripperda suddenly became quite rich.

“The ball was about ready to fall out of it, and it has to stay in there five seconds, and when the guy looked at me and said “congratulations, your a $25,000 winner,” why it was very exciting.”

“You don’t think of it happening to someone like yourself. It always happens to somebody else that you don’t know.”

But this time, Linda Ripperda knows exactly who the big winner is, her husband. The couple runs a grocery store in Larchwood, and all day long customers, friends and neighbors were in to congratulate them on their sudden wealth.

“Good for you Ray, couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.” “Thank you.”

Well-wishers even made their mark on the storefront. Part of the Ripperdas’ winning’s will go toward improvements to the grocery store. But the Ripperda’s don’t know what they’ll do with the rest of the money. They say everything’s happened so quickly there’s been no time to make plans. Ray Ripperda qualified for the jackpot spin on a lottery ticket he bought at his store. His big win, which totals $18,750 after taxes, seems to has satisfied his desire to strike it rich.

“I’ll play it once in a while like I have been in the past, and right now I think that if I would win again I’d probably feel a little guilty.”

All this from a guy that doesn’t consider himself lucky in games of chance, at least until now. Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Larchwood, Iowa.