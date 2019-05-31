Flashback Friday: Welcoming warm weather in 1984

After a long, cold and wet winter and spring, it's prbably safe to say that everyone's welcoming the warmer forecast.

But this year isn't the first time people were anxious for spring after a particularly hard winter. In this week's Flashback Friday take a look at how people were welcoming warmer weather in 1984.

It may have been a long time in coming, with late snow storms and heavy rains, but now the weather seems to have caught up with the calendar.

"Our 30 outlook for June looks like we're going to warm up a little bit, especially in the Eastern part of the state. And precipitation should be about normal although June is a very wet month normally."

While northern South Dakota needs rain, the southeast is 4 to 5 inches above normal for precipitation.

That moisture has held up planting, but has allowed the landscape to dawn a lush green robe.

And when the sun comes out, so do the people.

"It's about time. Lousy weekend but now everybody's ready to go back to work, you know, it's nice out. And I'm glad it's here. Hope it stays this way for about 3 weeks. I think everything would be a lot better."

But typical of this area, after a cold Winter and a cool Spring, you may want to reserve a place in the shade for July and August.

The national weather service outlook calls for above normal temperatures in the East, with normal temperatures in the West.

Bobbi Lower, KELOLAND News.