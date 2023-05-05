SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow melting, farmers are looking to get out into the fields. However, that isn’t the only thing that can get in their way.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, Meteorologist Scot Mundt takes us back to 2010 and shows us the delays farmers saw that year.

Our rainy weather has put planting on hold across much of KELOLAND, but this equipment wasn’t sitting idol last month. Our warm, dry April allowed a lot of farmers to get an earlier-than-usual start.

At the beginning of this week, much of the crop planted is actually ahead of last year. You can see corn is in the field, and above what we had last year and also above the four-year average. Oats and barley are ahead of last year, but still a little behind average. While soybeans are just barely getting going at 4%.

But last week’s below-freezing temperatures may have hurt some of those crops. Most areas won’t know for sure until temperatures start to warm. So farmers will be watching the crops closely to see if they need to replant.

The recent rain and the floods earlier this spring have made many secondary roads hard to travel on if you’re lucky to travel on them at all. That too will continue to slow the farming progress.

While corn is starting to emerge from the ground, at this point the crop needs more warmth than rain, but that won’t happen until next week.

