RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over the summer, mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above KELOLAND. They have been identified as weather balloons and satellites, respectively. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you when one of those objects hit the ground.

A little mystery is being added to the already mysterious Badlands of South Dakota. Ellsworth crews are salvaging what’s left of an Air Force weather balloon that crashed into a remote cliff side. Researchers believe the crash occurred as many as 26 years ago, a quarter century of erosion covered much of the wreckage with dirt until being discovered this summer by a hiker.

“It’s real hard to see. So I’m not surprised it hasn’t been found before this. This is a real rare event.”

The balloon may have been launched from Ellsworth floating some 35 miles southeast before its parachute entangled, causing it to fall to Earth. The balloon stubbornly refuses to drop the rest of the way.

“I’m bringing it down. We’re gonna try not to break anything else. It’s not already busted, but there’s hardly anything left on it. It’s not broken already.”

The wreckage is being flown to Ellsworth, where researchers hoped to find more answers to this baffling and battered balloon in the Badlands Perry Groten KELOLAND News at 10.