Flashback Friday: Water skiing show in Custer in 1986

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

Heading to the lake is a popular summer activity for many people in KELOLAND.

And some even try their luck at water skiing. While some struggle to even get up on skis others have mastered the craft enough to put on a show.

In this week's Flashback Friday, take a look at at water skiing show in Custer in 1986.

The wild west was never this wet.
Instead of boots and spurs, these cow-pokes put on water skis, as they act out an old-fashioned western melodrama... where center stage is a small lake in Custer.
"I came through the Black Hills and said, 'This place needs a water ski show.' The next edition was trying to find the water. And that was tough. We went through a lot."
"And this is the perfect site for it. It's exactly the right size lake. People don't believe that because it's so small, but it's just perfect."
Tim and Kim Lynch of Sioux Falls have a group of professional water skiers, who dazzle crowds daily with their jumps and spins... with or without skis.
They put in long hours of practice because the routines are complex, and sometimes, downright dangerous.
But the spills are few and far between.
And, in spite of some bumps and bruises, the show must go on.
"We wanted to do not just an exhibition, but a show. And honest to God play that has, you know, your hero, your heroine, your bad guys, your good guys."
And just like any good western adventure, the hero gets the girl and rides off into the sunset.
Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Custer.

