Flashback Friday: Virtual reality gaming in 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s getting to be that time for gift shopping for the holidays–and this year brings two new gaming consoles.

But, in this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you to the holiday season in 1993 where virtual reality gaming headsets were the new thing.

For years, virtual reality games have been considered futuristic–but not anymore.

These boys are some of the first to try out this virtual reality system here at ‘Best Products.’ Their initial reaction?

“Mmm, it’s fun.”

“Pretty fun.”

By wearing a special helmet, virtual reality machines allow players to enter into a computer generated world.

“We’re actually in the game, especially the flight simulators, and so forth that’ll give you a different view of the cockpit when you turn your head and give you different views of the game.”

“It’s kinda like…going in your motorcycle and, um, the other guys kinda punch you, but I dunno how you do that.”

“All it is you’re riding with the motorcycle and try to beat other people.”

Now there are some hazards wearing the helmet.

“Well, if you wear them for quite a while, then take them off, your vision is really, uh, well your range is shortened. Since you’re used to having a screen two inches in front of your eyes.”

Engbrit says that the problem resolves itself after a minute or so. A bigger concern for parents might be the price. A complete setup and one game could easily run you close to $400 bucks. A price that may seem a little out of this world for most families.