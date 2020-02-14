Flashback Friday: Valentine’s Day in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Valentine’s Day! The day has been a celebration of love for centuries, and one thing that has remained a constant is lovers giving gifts to signify their love.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, go back to 1984 to see a few gift ideas for the day of love

It is better to give than to receive, but every year the cost of giving seems to go up. But that doesn’t stop those sentimental, old fools from coming back for another shot of Cupid’s arrow.

“The American people would sooner make love than war. and they like to express themselves at a time like this.”

The price you pay for the a bite from the love bug has a lot to do with how you choose to say ‘Be mine.’ Cards are always nice, cheap too. Running anywhere from fifty cents to $2. The variety of sentiments is almost unending.

Jewelry runs a bit on the expensive side, but you can be sure you’ll have their heart. There are flowers and more flowers. The old standard a dozen roses as a price tag of around $48.

You might think candy will take a smaller bite out of your wallet, but don’t let that fool you. This heart runs a steep $50. Regardless of the cost, Cupid’s arrow always seems to strike on Valentine’s Day, and for those of us on the receiving end the cost doesn’t seem to matter much it’s all sweet.

Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News.