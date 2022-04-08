SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — It’s a college as prestigious as the School of Hard Knocks. Even though it may be make believe, you can still hear the voice of the University of Okoboji across the airwaves.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1985 with KELOLAND’s Perry Groten as a radio station on the fake college campus got its start.

Somewhere out there, lies the campus of the mythical University of Okoboji. But over here, is the campus’ very real F.M. radio station.

“From the campus of the University of Okoboji, this is KUOO F.M., Milford, Spirit Lake, Orleans, and Lake Park.”

“We’re brand new. We have to establish our credibility also, just like the University of Okoboji has established its credibility.”

The road to credibility is just begining for KUOO. The station went on the air April 1st, and already big plans are in the making. In September, the station will broadcast the game of the year. Pitting the Fighting Phantoms football team against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

“The Phantoms move fast, as I say. Its hard to keep track of where they are, we’re just lucky to get them pinned down on September 31st.”

KUOO wants its audience to know that this station is the officials voice of the University of Okoboji. Its first week on the air, the station gave away honorary degrees to 700 listeners. Hedburg hopes he too will earn his sheepskin from this prestigious, yet make believe institution.

“It’s very, very, very difficult to earn that, but the tuition hear is reasonable, and the food is good. So eventually I’ll get my Doctorate Degree from the U of O”

Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Spirit Lake, IA.