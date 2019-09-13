Flashback Friday: Tornado warnings in 1976

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent tornadoes that roared through Sioux Falls, it makes you think about how to keep your family safe.

One way to know if a tornado is coming, is by listening for a siren or watching the news. In this week’s Flashback Friday, Lee Swanson takes us back to 1976 with tips on how to stay safe during a tornado.

When the weather bureau, or any trained observer, sights a tornado, it will set off a chain of warnings to civil defense, the police, and the media.

When civil defense sounds their familiar warning horn, it means take cover.

At home, go to the corner of the basement toward the tornado.

In an office building, head for an interior hallway and stay away from windows.

Police will patrol residential areas and sound a warning, like this:

“This is a tornado warning. This is a tornado warning. Take cover immediately.”

Turn to radio or television for tornado advisory information.

This year, a uniform signal is being used state wide. It will sound like this:

“This is a tornado warning. A tornado warning.”

“This is a tornado warning. A tornado has been sighted five miles southwest of Sioux Falls. Take cover immediately.”

School children are all required to drill on tornado safety to learn what precautions to take.

So remember, a watch means the conditions are right for a tornado.

A warning means there’s been an actual sighting.

Lee Swanson, KELOLAND News, Sioux Falls.