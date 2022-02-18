YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Even though its winter, this weekend’s warm temperatures may have you ready for Spring and thinking about what to put in their garden this season. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1984 and show you how a Yankton nursery get ready for that year’s changing seasons.

Chances are you’ve been more concerned with surviving with the latest winter assault than whether you’ll plant beans or sweet corn this year in your garden. But oddly enough, those cloudy skies and snowfalls have a way of breeding thoughts of spring flowers.

“I think it gets people antsier. It doesn’t help right now, because people can’t get out in their gardens. I think what happens is we all build up that urge to get out. And as soon as the first warm days start coming out, that’s when there’s a surge.”

Gurney’s Nursery in Yankton is probably the largest producer of seeds and garden supplies in this area. These busy little elves have been at it since Christmas. They won’t stop until they have cut, wrapped and bundled their way to over one million mail orders.

I think it really does help promote the Spring Fever. I said I think at that time of the year it’s difficult to get excited about a lot of things because you’re inside, except for the catalog. I think our copy and pictures make the difference.”

By now, you’re probably wondering what you should plant in your garden. Well that’s easy enough. There are twelve varieties of potatoes, over eight million trees to choose from, and over five hundred tons of flowering vegetable seeds to pick from. With all that work ahead, suddenly most of us can wait a little while until spring. Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News, Yankton.