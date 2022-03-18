LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — When it comes to predicting the weather, our KELOLAND Meteorologists have some high-tech tools to help with the forecast. But sometimes the simple tools work just as well.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1976 when one Northwest Iowa man came up with a low-tech tool to tell him the weather.

The old saying that everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it doesn’t hold true for at least one Iowa man.

Man has always tried to invent ways to tell him what the weather is going to do or is doing. From a city invention that not only tells you hot it is, but the time and date as well, to the age old country way of telling about how fast and what direction the wind is blowing. And of course the ever-present weather ball to give us a ballpark estimate as to the forecast.

But Bill Bruggenman of Larchwood has come up with the ultimate weather-telling machine. Bill claims to be no great inventor, but this one only took him about 15 minutes to come up with. The apparatus consists of a few feet of time, and a rock. Bill explained how his version of the weather ball works.

“Well, it’s quite simple. Like today, when the wind was, you know, blowing about 30 miles an hour, I can look right outside my door and I know it’s windy because this rock is going back and forth. If it’s wet, then you’re pretty sure its raining. In the winter time, you can look out and there’s snow on there, you’re pretty sure it’s snowing. If I can’t see it out the front door, it’s pretty foggy out.”

“This is a pretty complex weather device. Do you think weathermen like Dave Dedrick could use this?”

“Well, you never know. You know, if he’d study a little bit, he might be able to figure it out.”

So, you see, you don’t need a personally autographed rain gauge or a weather radar machine. Just take your pet rock, which you’ve probably discovered is pretty useless by now anyway, and hang it by a string. Brian Bjerke, KELOLAND News, Larchwood.