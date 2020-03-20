Flashback Friday: The rise of malls in 1982

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of COVID-19. And some businesses are closing doors for the safety of the public and employees. But, while they’re closed the time is allowing some to take a nostalgic look back.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, take a peek at 80’s malls and see all the hustle and bustle inside. Malls also weren’t places just for shopping.

You got to a mall to shop right? Well, that’s not necessarily all. How about an art show? It provides an interesting way to spend an afternoon. If you consider about 20 years ago there was no such thing as a mall, now consider them as places to gather in almost social centers. Now, consider what it would take to get someone to dance before a couple hundred people.

The answer? A fashion show.

How often do you get to say ‘I’m going to the mall to perform?’ And for some it’s a new experience.

“Are you nervous?”

“Yeah.”

“Describe what you’re going to be doing.”

“I have to go out there and walk down the ramp, then I have to do some poses, then I have to walk back and hopefully I don’t trip. “

Imagine modeling in front of so many people. It does not necessarily come easily.

“It’s a robe and gown set out of a satin material. like a wedding night type of thing.”

“Are you nervous?”

“A little bit.”

How about aerobic dance? for all the world to see?

“I was talked into it actually, because they said it didn’t matter what you wore, so I could come in my own clothes, and they wanted to know if older people could do this. And they also wanted to let people know it’s ok to forget the steps.”

For others the public commitment to exercise comes a bit easier.

“How much coaxing did it take to get you to come out here? And dance in public?”

“Oh, none. I like dancing and I love performing.”

Perhaps you thought malls were just a place for shopping, well they have become a way of life. Dennis Flanagan, KELOLAND News.