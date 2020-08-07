Flashback Friday: The Racing Roots of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1985

The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gets underway today. But it didn’t start out as the event we see now. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985, and show you the rally’s racing roots.

The rally isn’t what it used to be. The first one in 1938 was for racers only and had but 15 contestants. Clarence “Pappy” Hoel owned the first motorcyle in Sturgis and got that first rally off the ground.

“The first year, we had just one day, went into two days, then three days. Now it’s up to seven or eight days.”

Rally tours of The Hills were always popular. Neil Haltman lead his first one at age 18. Now the rally organizer, he says the classic’s focus has changed.

“There’s not as many race fans as such that we knew back in the early rallies. Everyone in town would more or less go to the races. And now we have a race and you don’t hardly now that anyone has left town.”

Motorcycles have changed a lot over the years. And bikers looked different in the old days too. But some things haven’t changed. Main street was and is the place to be. Carl Shutte has been there often. He hasn’t missed a rally in 38 years.

“We was coming through on our honeymoon, we seen it so we stopped and stayed over for awhile.”

“Pappy” Hoel hoped his dream turned reality would grow and stay for awhile. But he had no idea that it would become tradition. And changes or not, a tradition that could last forever. Lonney Hartley, KELOLAND News, Sturgis.