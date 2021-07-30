Flashback Friday: The midway at the Sioux Empire Fair in 1983

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fair season is ramping up in KELOLAND, and the Sioux Empire Fair gets underway in just under a week.

One thing you can always count on is a midway filled with carnival rides. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 where we caught up with one carnival worker.

If these animals don’t grab you attention strolling down the fair midway, Wild Bill Hiccups will. With the confidence of a man who has successfully worked carnivals for 20 years, Bill downplays his barking skill.

“You have to bring attention to it or people don’t know that it’s there. That’s all I do is bring attention to it.”

However, the combination of Bill’s carney sav warfare, and the intriguing spot game can lure almost anyone. The trick is to cover the red spot with the five disks.

“People are disillusioned about the spot game. It really is a game of science and skill. Matter of fact, they had it investigated once and they determined that’s what it is. It’s a geometric puzzle.”

Bill even gives pointers on the seemingly easy puzzle.

“If she would have drop them like this, she would have one that.”

While they do help, there is no guarantee of success. And Bill knows he’s made a catch when he hears:

“Let me try it again!”