Flashback Friday: The Firehouse Brewing Company in 1993

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There are a couple days left in American Craft Beer Week. One KELOLAND brewpub has been making beer for 30 years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten as he shows us how they made beer 2 years in.

The beer served at The Firehouse Brewing Company tastes imported, and it is imported, sort of. Imported all the way from upstairs. John Kelber makes beer on location at South Dakota’s only brew pub. A brewery and bar under one roof. Kelber checks his mega kegs to be sure the 5 types of beer are just right before they go downstairs and down the hatch.

“Beer can either be malty and have a sweet flavor or it could be hoppy and have a bitter flavor. And I try to put a little variety of everything in my recipes so that not all our beers taste the same.”

Kelber specializes in European style ales because they ferment faster than domestic beers. Much like a master chef preparing a gourmet meal, Kelber mixes his own secret ingredients of grain and yeast to produce a batch of 200 gallons. Each batch is then taste-tested.

“I don’t drink a whole lot of beer. Its maybe an occupational hazard that you can over indulge real easy.

Temperatures can climb into the 80s during the brewing process, so Kelber wears a t-shirt and shorts. Because beer has to get plenty hot before it becomes a tall cold one. In Rapid City, Perry Groten, KELOLAND News at 10.