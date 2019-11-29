Flashback Friday: The Empire Mall in 1986 on Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving over many are now taking the time to start their holiday shopping. And what better day than Black Friday? In today’s Flashback Friday we go back to the day after Thanksgiving 1986 at the Empire Mall.

Wading into Christmas shopping crowds is one way to work off yesterday’s turkey dinner. While it may not be too comfortable for you, stores thrive on it.

“Definitely a big boost, it’ll be one of our largest days of the year, and it always is.”

Stores are opening early and closing late to cash in your dollars. Sales at Michael’s are up thirty percent this month. And days like this can’t hurt what retailers predict to be a record sales year despite the sluggish economy.

“Sure hasn’t had any indication it’s going to hurt us at all. It’s just been really good. I can’t say enough about it.”

Local financial anylysts say retailers may be too optimistic and if sales increase by five percent they’ll be lucky. But shoppers are in the holiday spirit which means pocket books are hot.

“Well, I came down I’m excited I’m buying lots of things I hadn’t planned to buy.”

“Maybe a little bit more medium priced things. More practical things.”

“Sometimes I find better buys than where I live. I live in The Cities, and I think Sioux Falls has some pretty good prices.”

The hustle and bustle of the holidays seem to come to a standstill at times in these crowds. So the next time you get stuck think of it as a break from the yuletide combat.