Flashback Friday: Terry Peak’s ski school in 1982

With winter in full swing across KELOLAND some people are excited for the opportunity to take part in winter sports.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, go back to 1982 as KELOLAND’s Kevin Jenson shares what a few tips from the experts at Terry Peak’s Ski School.

The alpine slopes at terry peak offer skiers a challenging outing. The highest ski mountain east of the rockies was actually covered with gold mines in the 1880s, now modern skiers whisk over the powder trials. While some whisk alone just a little slower than others. And for being a group of beginning skiers this group of BHSU Students are progressing nicely. Their instructor is hoping to have them ready for the steeper slopes after a few sessions. But before that can happen each skier needs to master the basic techniques. Like Snow plowing. Side stepping up a hill. Turning properly or just getting back up after a wipeout. Most everyone must take a few bumps while learning to ski.

“What have you found is the toughest part of learning to ski here?”

“Turning. And Snow plow. Stopping. I’ve always learned stopping is just sitting on your rear. That’s the only way i thought! But oh there’s and easier way!”

An estimated 1500 people will receive ski instruction this year from the 26 instructors at terry peak. The ski school is affiliated with the professional ski instructors of america and has a good track record. Only one injury in 33 years. The workouts force skiers to adopt robot like habits on the slopes which is important for a new skier who is unsure what to do in a sticky situation.

“I have found that with people who are more fearful, the best thing to do is, once they know how to stop, is just let them follow the class. Let ’em keep going and going instead of sitting there talking to them. Because that’s not really going to help them. They need to ski. They Need to relax. And that seems to help the most.”

Kevin Jenson, KELOLAND News, Terry Peak.