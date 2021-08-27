Flashback Friday: Taking a horse and buggy to the first day of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students may have arrived to their first day of school by walking, by bus or by car. But in this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1975 and see how one girl made her way to the first day of classes.

First grader Jody didn’t have to walk to school today. She got a ride. A very special ride.

Her father Don gave her a ride in his newly purchased buggy. The buggy is powered by two horse power–actually pony power–the ride came came out of a promise that if he got the buggy, she could get a ride to school on the first day. Dad kept his promise.

Jody got a ride in a seventy-year-old people mover of the past. The ponies powering the buggy belong to Jody, but she’s no stranger to animals. She has a dog, three rabbits, and seventeen ducks to go along with the ponies.

So it was a day to remember for at least one first-grader, and maybe a lesson to some of us hurried and harried commuters. Because the two pony-powered buggy got Jody to school, right on time. Bryan Bjerke, KELOLAND News, Sioux Falls.