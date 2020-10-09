Flashback Friday: Sunflower harvest in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is in full effect here in KELOLAND. And that mean’s farmers are out in the fields harvesting their crops.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 with KELOLAND’S Mike Simundson, and show you that year’s sunflower harvest.

Even as Brown County farmers harvest this year’s crop of sunflowers, many are looking toward next year, and thinking about getting out of sunflowers.

“With the price of sunflowers in the neighborhood of six dollars or somewhat under that, we can’t afford to grow this crop anymore.”

Compounding the problem of low prices is the fact that there is no government program to establish a base price.

“The bottom has virtually fell out of the market, and there just is virtually no bottom to the sunflower market itself.”

And the low prices are causing many Brown County Farmers to move out of sunflower production.

“We’ve seen some pretty dramatic increases in the soybean acreage and dramatic decreases in sunflowers, and it mainly has to do with the prices that both commodities have been generating.”

” If the sunflower price doesn’t change in comparison to the soybean price, it looks like the soybeans will take over all the sunflower acres.”

Groton may be the sunflower capitol, but if market trends continue as they have in the past, that distinction may no longer hold true.

Mike Simundson, KELOLAND News, near Groton.