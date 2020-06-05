Flashback Friday: Summer job in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is here for students across KELOLAND, and for many teens that means a summer job.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you how one teen turned his passion into a profit.

While many teenagers are in their summertime paychecks serving up fast food, 16 year old, Bob Don Moleski sells comic books early work to me, it’s, you know, it’s kind of my hobby. So I’m just like sitting here, you know, watching all my comic books, it’s just, you know, it’s really neat, you know, honestly, just look at everything you’ve got and say, Oh boy, this is my stuff.

As far as making any money, I think that’s secondary. I think he’s just doing it for, for the enjoyment of it. Bob Donald Leschi, senior loan money to Bob junior in order to get his business off the ground. Since then the high school junior has built his inventory up to 7,000 comics, a crime fighting team called the X man area’s biggest sellers.

And surprisingly the old comic veteran Superman. Isn’t such a super seller. According to Bob, he says business so far is allowing him to pay the bills. And it’s also providing some fringe benefits. Other people I know that are looking for jobs act to come in here and just do volunteer work. So when they go, you know, when I go out for a real job, I know what to do now.

So, you know, I’d say fine, just come on. I can go outside and sit around while they’re working in here for me. Bob is already talking about expansion, hoping to open another store in town in the not too distant future. He says college may have to go on hold. If business really starts booming or as the X man put it filming

Perry Groten KELOLAND News, Rapid City.