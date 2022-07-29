SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we come out of July, we’re coming into some of the hottest and most humid weather of the year. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and give you some classic tips to beat the heat.

As the sun continues to beat down on both cities and rural areas in the central plains, high humidity and temperatures are making it clear it’s summer in the city and in the country. And no one knows that any better than people who work outside.

“When it’s hot like this you naturally sweat a lot, and it runs down your eyes, burns your eyes. It just takes a lot of sap out of ya.”

Although its awfully hot pounding the pavement as a letter carrier, you can work up a sweat digging up the pavement as well.

“You can’t get quite as much done cause you, it just takes so much energy out of you. This job takes quite a bit of work.”

It’s no cooler in rural areas, where baling goes on no matter how high the thermometer climbs.

“Usually have a jug of water around. Where you can cool off waiting for the truck to come and pick up the load you just loaded.”

But hot or not, most outdoor workers find they can pull through the day by looking forward to something cool.

“A good, cold beer!”

If you’ve tried everything to cool down and still can’t seem to beat the heat, there’s always the old standby. A quick dip in a cool pool.

Mark Ferree, KELOLAND News.

