Flashback Friday: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 1985

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday in western KELOLAND.

This is the Rally’s 79th year and as you can imagine its changed some over the decades.

In Flashback Friday, Lonnie Hartley takes us back to August of 1985 with a look at the history of the Rally and talks with two men who pioneered the event.



The Rally isn’t what it used to be. The first one in 1938 was for racers only, and had but 15 contestants.

Clarence “Pappy” Hoel owned the first motorcycle in Sturgis and got that first rally off the ground.

“The first year we had just one day, went into two days, then three days, now its up to seven or eight days,” said Hoel.

Rally tours of the Hills were always popular Neil Hultman led his first one at age eighteen.

Not the rally organizer he says the classics focus has changed.

“There aren’t as many race fans as such that we knew back in the early rallies, everyone in town more or less would go to the races. And now we have a race and you know ones hardly left town,” said Hultman.

Motorcycles have changes a lot over the years and bikers look different in the old days too. But some things haven’t changed, main street was and is still the place to be. Carl Shooty has been there often, he hasn’t missed a rally in 38-years.

“Always coming through on our honeymoon so we seen it and stopped and stayed over for a while.”

Pappy Hoel hoped his dream turned reality would grow and stay for a while. But he had no idea it would be come tradition. And changes or not, a tradition that could well last forever.

Lonnie Hartley, KELOLAND News, Sturgis.