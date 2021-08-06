Flashback Friday: Sturgis in 1985

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally gets on the road Friday. Those attending this year may take pictures to remember the rally. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and introduce you to three rally-goers taking pictures for multiple reasons.

The rally really is a photographer’s paradise. We’ve got bikes from the future, and from the past. Bikes that used to be cars, and bikes trying to be houses. There are big bikes, and small bikes, and who says you can’t ride if the Harley’s in the shop. We’ve got Harley, and Honda, and that new brand Hardly Dangerous. The rally is also not what you might expect. Take Hawkeye for instance, a photo buff. But in the off-season he is a photography professor in Colorado.

“Well, I’ve got a hobby of taking photographs of different people, and this is one of the best places to come and do so. A lot of variety: dress, appearance, motorcycles. I enjoy it very much.”

Judy Reigner is on vacation from her insurance job in Calgary, adding to her 20-thousand picture collection.

“I’m a hobby photographer, and I hope to get one of my pictures in Easy Rider or In the Wind, one of those magazines.”

Other folks take pictures just for the memories.

“Something that only happens once a year really, for me. It’s the only really big party i get to go to. So, I’d like to remember it.”

There is plenty to remember here, and plenty to see. But the only rule is be careful about who’s bike you sit on. Lonnie Hartley, KELOLAND News, Sturgis.

We’ve been able to pull all sorts of images from our archives to put together a slideshow. If you want to check out more photos of past rallies, and read about the history of the event, you can find them in the story below.