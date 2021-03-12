Flashback Friday: State high school basketball tournament class system debate of 1986

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — With the Summit League Championships in the rear view, attention now turns to state high school basketball tournaments. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you the debate around having two or three class system for the tournament.

Parker’s 1986 tourney berth is it’s first since ’83. Tourney fever has hit. So has veiled anger against government intervention in the popular high school activity. Sioux Falls Senator Tom Krueger says the three tier system of ranking teams isn’t working, and suggests a return to two classes. His legislation is pending on the last day of the state legislature. People who help set policy for the new system see legislative action as out of place.

“I’m not really sure that legislative oversight is the way to go. I think schools can handle it as soon as wee see how it works.”

“Maybe somewhere along the line we forgot that this is supposed to be for the athlete.”

Hoover’s team benefited from the new classes. A large B school, the challenge game offered in the new system offered The Pheasants a second chance in the regional where they wouldn’t of had it otherwise.

“So we have a better chance of competing now too, since we get to play teams our own size.”

Dell Rapids Saint Mary’s will see its first state tourney action since 1975. Its administration also backs the High School Activities Association, rather than what it considers to be legislative intrusion.

“I think we should give this a try before we jump to any conclusions.”

The Cardinals main concern is to get their coach healthy for Thursday’s game against Dakota Christian. He’s home sick. For Parker, it’s a different story. The Pheasants, the 8th seed, have drawn De Smet in the first round. Seeded 1st in the tourney and ranked 1st in the poles. Dan Winder, KELOLAND News, Dell Rapids.

