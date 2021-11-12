Flashback Friday: State football championships in 1983

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day two of the South Dakota High School Football Championships, with another three games inside the DakotaDome throughout the day.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 and show you how Vermillion responded to the influx of teams and fans that year.

The City of Vermillion will soon be swarming with Warriors, Bulldogs, and Bobcats among others. No, this isn’t something out of an old wild west movie. It’s actually the High School Football Championships. While city officials insist that the games are a pleasure to host, this years contest has offered more headaches than enjoyment. The problem lies with housing for the players. Because so many teams this year have to travel a longer distance to the DakotaDome, more will need a place to stay.

“It’s kind of hard to reserve space when don’t know if a team is going to be traveling one hour or ten hours.”

The city has set up a team host program, with each member hosting one team. Their role includes supervising food service and finding a bed for each player. As a result of the housing shortage, only two teams will actually be able to stay in Vermillion.

“We’ve got one team staying in Elk Point. We have two teams staying in Yankton. And the furthest that had to go away from Vermillion was one team who got in at North Sioux City.”

Hatch feels there will be no problems for the teams that will have to travel that extra distance to the dome. It actually gives them more time to get their adrenaline going.

Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News, Vermillion.