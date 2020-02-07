Flashback Friday: Star dancing in 1987

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Many people around the world dream of being a star, some even have a more specific dream of being a star dancer.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, join KELOLAND’s Perry Groten as he introduces us to a group of dancers from Rapid City who are dreaming of their big break in 1987.

Contestants with stars in their eyes and a bounce in their step are trying to dance their way into the hearts of judges. Who will ultimately decide who will go on to star in a hollywood motion picture.

“I didn’t know anything about dancing, so I spent around $30 and rented a bunch of dance movies.”

The contestants are competing for a role in the movie Stardancer. A rags to riches tail about a midwest farm girl’s rise to dancing super stardom. Auditions were held around the country including in Rapid City.

“And we aren’t really looking for professional dancers or professional models, We’re looking more for girls who aren’t afraid to be in front of the public.”

Men are also eligible to compete. Eventually, two people from each city will be selected and will travel to Hollywood where shooting begins this summer. The contestants admit movie stardom is a long shot, but nevertheless they’re cautiously optimistic.

“You know I just tried out for this for the heck of it. And whatever happens will happen.”

The Rapid City contestants will find out March 25 just whose Hollywood dream becomes a reality. Perry Groton KELOLAND News, Rapid City.