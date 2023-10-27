SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Halloween days away, people may be looking for a spooky place to go, which may include a cemetery.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 2011 when ghosts from Sioux Falls’ past came back to life.

It’s the time of the year when the spirits speak.

“All of us, at one time or another, called Sioux Falls home.”

From a place the living rarely go.

“In life as in death, I am never quite intent to stay around home.”

“I’ll freely admit we are capitalizing on the time of the year.”

Each year, as Halloween night approaches, some of Sioux Falls’ most colorful citizens of the past rise again here.

“And I drive by Woodlawn Cemetery constantly, so it will be perfect to know a little bit more about it.”

In front of 100 paying customers like Ann Keen. Their goal isn’t so much to scare.

“Are you scared?”

“No! I hope not.”

As it is to share.

“You will have the opportunity to meet some of the very people buried here around us.”

Among the headstones scattered through Woodlawn Cemetery lie real stories from real people who shaped Sioux Falls into a real town.

“It’s the people’s stories in this cemetery that are really what we want to highlight and bring back to life.”

It’s why Bill Hoskins and the Siouxland Heritage Museum put it all together. For three nights, actors recreate the characters by candlelight.

“This is the final resting place for thousands of our community’s citizens, each with their own unique story.”

“I ran West Sioux Hardware.”

“This mausoleum here is where Alma and I lie.”

