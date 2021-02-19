Flashback Friday: Soybean field transformed into a golf course in 1985

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Getting out on the golf course may not be the first thing on your mind right now, considering many courses still have a layer of snow on them.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985, with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you how a Northwest Iowa golf course got ready to open.

It was once a soybean field, now it’s a 9-hole golf course. Next door, there’s a confinement barn turned country club. The building once housed 12,000 chickens. Today, there ain’t nobody here but these golfers.



“We’ll, I said you’ll never get the smell out of the place. I never had a doubt in my mind about that from the beginning.” “You got rid of the smell?” “Right, you don’t smell anything do ya?”



The building’s chicken coup days are gone. 150 volunteers had a hand in turning it into the posh, new clubhouse. But all their hammering, sawing and elbow grease wouldn’t have been possible if had it not been for a massive fundraising campaign netting over $130,000.



“A lot of the people in the community thought we was crazy to try and think that we could pull this off in such a small town. With the great people we have here, we just kept plugging forward and got it done.”



“If we would of had to log all hours we had put in down here, it wouldn’t have been fun no more. As long as nobody paid any attention to the hours that was put in, it was still fun.”



The real fun will come when area residents can begin playing the course. But any plans to take to the links right away are a bit premature. It’s still a little too cold and a little too wet to do so. They don’t even have all the holes dug yet. Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Larchwood, IA.