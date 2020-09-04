Flashback Friday: South Dakota’s third dino discovery in 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week we told about undergraduate students from Missouri that discovered a triceratops skull in South Dakota. However, that’s not the only Dino that was discovered here

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993, with KELOLAND’s Perry Groten and show you the third dinosaur discovery in South Dakota.

First came Sue in 1990, Stan followed two years later, now Duffy is the newest member of South Dakota’s growing T-Rex club. This year’s heavy rains brought Duffy’s 65 million year old bones to the surface, in what should be a very important scientific discovery.

“Duffy was found within 20 meters of the cretaceous tertiary boundary, which is that point in time where dinosaurs became extinct. That makes Duffy one of the last surviving dinosaurs.”

Duffy in named after Patrick Duffy, the lawyer defending The Black Hills Institute in the Sue custody case. The government alleges that the institute illegally took Sue’s bones off of federal land. Larson says Duffy is located on private land, but still expects the FBI to check into Duffy.

“One never knows what the federal government is going to do. Of course, Duffy was found on private land, fee land. We anticipate no problems but I guess we’ll just have to wait for the FBI investigation to proceed.”

Barring no legal tie-ups the institute plans on displaying Duffy at its museum, showing off South Dakota’s Three-Rex. In Hill City, Perry Groten, KELOLAND News at 6.