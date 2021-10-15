Flashback Friday: South Dakota’s 1993 pheasant season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s pheasant hunting season gets underway tomorrow. Hunters are flocking to the state for the opener. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 and see how hunters faired in that year’s season opener.

“There.”

A quick load, and Brad Steveodder is ready for the pheasant season to begin.

“Yeah, we wait all year for this.”

Sirens sound off, and the hunters soon become lost in a sea of grass and old sorghum. Pheasant season has begun.

This season’s gonna be tough. It’s bad enough that the ground is still saturated from this summer’s flood waters. That in turn made the corn late in rising, and that makes for a lot of fields to tall to flush out the pheasant. The cold and misty weather doesn’t help either.

“With the coldness and stuff. If it be warmer out, they’d be moving around a little bit more. They’re gonna be hiding probably.”

Finally there seems to be some action.

Brad tunes in.

And one’s down. It takes a good five minutes to find the pheasant in the tall grass.

But Brad Jr. claims the prize. But today is a very slow day.

There’s one other catch today as a hen flushes out a rooster. But that’s it for this field.

“I Think we’d been alright with a dog in here. Well, we shoulda had more outa there. I think we’re walking by ‘um.”

And that’s it for today. No one was in danger of shooting the limit. Maybe tomorrow. In McCook County, Michael Shwartz, KELOLAND News at 10.