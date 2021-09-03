Flashback Friday: South Dakota State Fair in 1982

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — First time fair goers flocked to the 135th South Dakota State Fair on Thursday, and many long-time fairgoers attended too. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and see just how long one man had gone to the fair.

Emmanuel first came to Huron in 1919 when he was 17 years old to exhibit his prized chickens. But since then, hardly a state fair has gone by when he wasn’t involved in some way, shape, or form.

For the last 55 years, he has found a special love for Shetland Ponies.

“I had all kind of horses already. And I think the Shetland Pony is the best natured horse of them all.”

He brought 11 of his prized animals to Huron this year. He loves his ponies so much, he even beds down with them in the stalls at night. He says that the building ever catches on fire, he’ll be there to save the animals.

Even though he doesn’t always walk away with blue ribbons, he says it doesn’t bother him in the least.

“You gotta be a sport! Laugh and be happy!”

According to him, the state fair has gone through quite a few changes. He also was quick to point out that his love for his ponies won’t change either.

“Getting pretty well up there to retire. But I’ll still have ponies, as long as I live.”

Merlin Meinerts, KELOLAND News at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.